We also have a page for screenreader-friendly accessible apps at ninite.com/accessible.

Always Up-to-date

You don't have to watch for updates. Our bots do that. Here's what's new:

K-Lite Codecs updated to 15.6.8.
yesterday at 8:00 pm

Dropbox updated to 104.4.175.
yesterday at 7:44 pm

Opera Chromium updated to 70.0.3728.106.
Tuesday at 7:58 pm

Chrome updated to 84.0.4147.125.
Monday at 7:20 pm

Spotify updated to 1.1.39.612.
Monday at 3:28 pm

Trusted by Millions

We install and update about a million apps each day for our home users and Ninite Pro subscribers.

1. Pick the apps you want

  • Web Browsers

    • Fast Browser by Google 84.0.4147.125

    • Alternative Browser 70.0.3728.106

    • Extensible Browser 79.0

  • Messaging

    • Video Conference 5.2.42619.804

    • Voice and Text Chat 0.0.307

    • Internet Telephone 8.63.0.76

    • Multi-IM Client 2.14.1

    • Email Reader by Mozilla 78.1.1

    • Trillian IM 6.3.0.6

  • Media

    • Music/Media Manager 12.10.8.5

    • Great Video Player 3.0.11

    • Music Player 4.70.2224

    • Music Player 1.5.5

    • Music Player 5.8.0.3660

    • Music Manager & Player 3.3.7491.38139

    • Audio Editor 2.4.2

    • Video decoders plus Media Player Classic 15.6.8

    • Video Player 2.3.14.5270

    • Online Music Service 1.1.39.612

    • Video decoders plus MPC 2015.10.19

    • Music Organizer 4.1.29.1910

    • Convert Videos 1.3.3 (requires .NET 4.7.1)

  • Runtimes

    • 64-bit Java Runtime (JRE) 8u265-b01

    • 32-bit Java Runtime (JRE) 8u265-b01

    • 64-bit Java Runtime (JRE) 11.0.8

    • Microsoft .NET 4.8.03761

    • Microsoft Silverlight 5.1.50918.0

    • Adobe Air 32.0.0.125

  • Imaging

    • Painting Program 4.3.0

    • 3D Creation Suite 2.83.4

    • Image Editor 4.213.7521.38873 (requires .NET 4.5)

    • Open Source Image Editor 2.10.20.1

    • Image Viewer 4.54

    • Image Viewer 2.49.3

    • Vector Graphics Editor 1.0

    • FastStone Image Viewer 7.5

    • Screenshot Tool 1.2.10.6

    • Screenshot Uploader

  • Documents

    • Alternative PDF Reader 10.0.1.35811

    • Free Office Suite 7.0.0 (JRE recommended)

    • Lightweight PDF Reader 3.2

    • Print Documents as PDF Files 4.0

    • Free Office Suite 4.1.7 (JRE recommended)

  • Security

    • Great Antivirus by Microsoft 4.10.209

    • Malware Remover 4.1.2.73

    • Avast Free Antivirus 20.6.2420

    • AVG Free Antivirus 20.6.3135

    • Spyware Remover 2.7.64

    • Avira Free Antivirus 15.0.2008.1920

    • SUPERAntiSpyware Free 10.0.1206

  • File Sharing

    • Free Bittorrent Client 4.2.5

  • Online Storage

    • Great Online Backup/File Sync 104.4.175

    • Online Backup/File Sync 3.49.9800.0000

    • Online File Sync by Microsoft 20.124.0621.0006

    • Online Backup/File Sync 4.0.1.2

  • Other

    • Online Notes 6.25.1.9091

    • Online Atlas by Google 7.3.3.7786

    • App Store for Games

    • Password Manager 2.45

    • Local File Search Engine 1.4.1.988

    • Screen Reader 2020.2

  • Utilities

    • Remote Access Tool 15.8.3

    • Disc Burner 2.5.8.0

    • RealVNC Remote Access 6.1.1.28093

    • Better File Copy 3.2.6

    • Disc Burner 4.5.8.7128 (requires .NET)

    • App Uninstaller/Reverse Ninite 2.1.7

    • Hotkey Launcher 2.5

    • Directory Statistics 1.1.2.80

    • System Utilities 5.148.0.174

    • Disc Burner 0.53.0

    • Classic Shell Win8 Start Menu 4.3.1

  • Compression

    • Great Compression App 19.00

    • File Compression Tool 7.3.2

    • Another Compression Tool 5.91 (Trial)

  • Developer Tools

    • Programming Language 3.8.5

    • Programming Language 3.8.5

    • Great Programming Language 2.7.18

    • FTP Client 3.49.1

    • Programmer's Editor 7.8.9

    • 64-bit Java Development Kit 8u265-b01

    • Java Development Kit 8u265-b01

    • 64-bit Java Development Kit 11.0.8

    • 64-bit Java Development Kit 8u265-b01

    • Java Development Kit 8u265-b01

    • 64-bit Java Development Kit 11.0.8

    • SCP Client 5.17.7

    • SSH client 0.74

    • Compare and Merge Files 2.16.6

    • IDE for Java 4.16.0 (requires Java)

    • Programmer's Editor 1.47.3

2. Download and run your custom installer/updater

Ninite works on Windows 10, 8.x, 7, and equivalent Server versions.

Ninite will

  • start working as soon as you run it
  • not bother you with any choices or options
  • install apps in their default location
  • say no to toolbars or extra junk
  • install 64-bit apps on 64-bit machines
  • install apps in your PC's language or one you choose
  • do all its work in the background
  • install the latest stable version of an app
  • skip up-to-date apps
  • skip any reboot requests from installers
  • use your proxy settings from Internet Explorer
  • download apps from each publisher's official site
  • verify digital signatures or hashes before running anything
  • work best if you turn off any web filters or firewalls
  • save you a lot of time!

